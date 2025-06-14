Netanyahu dials Modi over Israeli strikes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who briefed him on the evolving security situation following Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian targets. In a post on X, Modi said, “Received a phone call from PM @netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

The conversation comes amid growing international alarm after Israel launched a wide-ranging assault on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, reportedly killing senior officials and scientists.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that he has spoken with several global leaders, including those of India, Germany, and France, besides US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and UK PM Keir Starmer.