Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
New Delhi: BJP not able to accept defeat, its online hate factory working overtime says Congress
The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP was not able to come to terms with the decisive verdict against it in Karnataka and was “manufacturing lies” and indulging in politics of polarisation.
New Delhi : The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP was not able to come to terms with the decisive verdict against it in Karnataka and was “manufacturing lies” and indulging in politics of polarisation.
The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in the state, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win.
In a tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Not able to come to terms with the resoundingly decisive verdict in favour of Congress from all sections of society in Karnataka, BJP’s online hate factory is working overtime to manufacture lies.”
“No doubt inspired by PM’s politics of hate and polarisation. Desperation of sick minds!” he said. His attack apparently came over BJP IT department head Amit Malviya tweeting a video of a person raising a green flag with a crescent moon and star on it purportedly in Karanataka’s Bhatkal. “Bhatkal. Soon after Congress victory in Karnataka…,” Malviya tweeted along with the video. In another tweet, the BJP leader posted a video purportedly from Belagavi and said, “Provocative slogans raised in Belagavi… Police watches on as Congress gets ready to form government in Karnataka…From Bhatkal to Belagavi, this is what ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ looks like.”
“Congress’s politics of appeasement will rip the social fabric of Karnataka…,” Malviya alleged. In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the Congress won 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.