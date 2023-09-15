New Delhi: To combat students' fear, 'Mission Mathematics launched

New Delhi : The Delhi Government's Directorate of Education has launched "Mission Mathematics" to combat students' fear of mathematics. As part of a similar initiative, Education Minister Atishi also inaugurated a two-day teaching-learning material exhibition titled "Maths is Fun" by Delhi government schools at Thyagraj Stadium, attracting around 9,800 teachers, including assistant teachers, TGTs, and PGTs, from around 1,000 Delhi government schools. Atishi praised teachers for their efforts in making mathematics enjoyable in classrooms, stating that this exhibition is a testament to their hard work.

The exhibition showcased various teaching and learning materials (TLMs) such as Mathematics Games, Learning with Fun, Magical Boxes, Magic Book, Geo Board, Math Magic, Geometrical Park, Math in Seconds, and Strings, aimed at making mathematics learning more engaging and enjoyable. These TLMs help teachers explain complex topics to students, enriching their understanding.The Mathematics TLM Competition was conducted across various levels, including primary, middle, secondary, and senior secondary categories, at school, zonal, district, and state levels.

The Kejriwal government has been working on Delhi government schools for eight years, addressing issues such as infrastructure, sanitation, broken benches, dilapidated classrooms, etc. that made it hard to even imagine when we would reach a stage where we would discuss teaching and learning materials. Under CM Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, the Delhi government has made substantial investments in education, with 25% of its budget allocated to it, making it the only state in India to allocate 25% of its budget to education.

The Education Minister stated, "All the facilities we have provided are meant to enhance the educational environment in schools; the real education happens in classrooms when teachers and students interact with each other. I am proud to see this exhibition on math teaching and learning materials today and the high quality of classroom teaching in our schools."

She pointed out that mathematics is a subject that not only children but also some adults fear. To overcome this fear among children, our motivation should be to make mathematics as enjoyable as singing, dancing, and other art forms. Children become afraid of math when they don't grasp the concepts at an early age. This also leads to absenteeism in schools in many cases.