New Delhi: Unseasonal rains may bring down Delhi's power demand

New Delhi : Unseasonal rains and relatively cool weather in recent days have brought down the power demand in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

Compared to the corresponding days of May last year, Delhi's peak power demand this year has been lower by up to 40 per cent, a discom official said. Last year, the peak power demand in the first eight days of May ranged between 5,409 MW and 6,247 MW.

During the same period this year, the maximum demand ranged between 3,644 MW and 4,634 MW, the official added. "Last May, Delhi's peak power demand crossed 6,000 MW in 20 days, 5,000 MW in 7 days, and 7,000 MW once.

Even in 2019, the demand throughout the month ranged between 4,277 MW and 6,461 MW," he added. Comparing the peak demands of April in both years, the official pointed out that the city recorded a peak demand between 4,170 MW and 6,197 MW in 2022 while it tapered off in 2023, with a range of 3,388 MW to 5,422 MW.

The demand crossed the 5,000 MW mark only on three occasions.