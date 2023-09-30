New Delhi: 'With INDIA', says Arvind Kejriwal amid strain with Congress

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to the Opposition INDIA alliance and will not break away from it.

His comments assume significance against the backdrop of the Congress' Punjab unit accusing the AAP government in the state of indulging in political vendetta following the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drug trafficking case.

The AAP has, however, rejected the allegation saying the action against the Bholath legislator was taken according to the law. At a press conference here on Friday, Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the AAP, was asked about the future of the INDIA alliance following the arrest of the Congress legislator in Punjab. "The AAP is committed towards the INDIA alliance. We will not break away from the alliance. We are committed to fulfilling the dharma of the alliance," he said. About the case, Kejriwal said, "I have heard about it but I don't have details. You will have to talk to the Punjab Police."

The INDIA bloc will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among its alliance partners in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where elections are due in a few months, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

Replying to a question about apparent friction in West Bengal as the Congress has staked claim to some seats, the veteran politician said there are no elections there in the immediate future. “When elections near, the possibility of differences (among INDIA bloc partners) cannot be ruled out. However, we will sort the issues by sending neutral leaders from the alliance,” he said.