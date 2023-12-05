New ZPM government in Mizoram likely to assume office on Friday

Aizawl : The new Mizoram government of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which wrested power for the first time in the state by delivering a crushing defeat to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), is likely to assume office on Friday, Raj Bhavan and party sources said on Tuesday.

IPS officer-turned-politician Lalduhoma, the Chief Ministerial face of the ZPM, would hold meetings with the newly-elected MLAs and other party leaders on Tuesday night to decide on the formation of the next government in the state.

The ZPM, formed in 2018, secured 27 seats in the 40-member Assembly to capture power in mountainous Mizoram, which has been governed either by the Congress or by MNF since it become the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987 after the signing of the Peace Accord in 1986.

“The formation of the new cabinet, distribution of portfolios and various other matters would be finalised in the Tuesday night meeting. Lalduhoma expected to meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to stake the claim for the formation of the next government,” a ZPM leader told IANS.



He said that Lalduhoma as Chief Minister and the other council of ministers are likely to be sworn-in on Friday.

Lalduhoma, who had served as the security in-charge of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and a former Lok Sabha member, said that his party would provide issue-based support to national parties but would not join any group at the national level. “We would not be dictated or controlled by any party from Delhi, we would take decisions on our own for the best interest of Mizoram and its people,” he told the media, adding that all corruption cases of the MNF government would be referred to the CBI for a thorough probe.

Lalduhoma, 73, in a multi-corner contest, retained his Serchhip seat for the second consecutive term, defeating his nearest MNF rival J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by a margin of 2,983 votes while most of the prominent nominees of the party won in their respective seats.

