NHRC seeks report on woman’s death post delivery in Jaipur hospital

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 26-year-old woman allegedly died due to medical negligence after delivery at the Women’s Hospital attached to the SMS Medical College in Jaipur on August 21.

According to the media report, the woman came walking to the SMS Medical College and was admitted to its Women Hospital wing for delivery.

The woman was admitted for delivery on August 19 and underwent Cesarean surgery.

Family members have alleged that despite excessive bleeding and severe pain, the hospital staff and doctors failed to provide proper care. They further claimed that the deceased was neither shifted to the ICU nor allowed to be seen by her family, following which she died the next morning.

Taking note of the incident, the Commission observed that the contents of the report, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations of the woman.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary and the Jaipur Commissioner of Police, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Principal of SMS Medical College has termed the incident serious, stating that an enquiry will be conducted and action taken against those found negligent.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in the International Covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.



