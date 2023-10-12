Nirmala Sitharaman meets Brazil's economy minister, discusses climate finance & strengthening MDBs

Live
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Brazil's Economy Minister Fernando Haddad on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (G20FMCBG) and the IMF-World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco.
The two ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, including strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), mobilising finance for climate change, Crypto assets, financing cities of tomorrow, advancing financial inclusion, managing global debt vulnerabilities and BRICS expansion.
Sitharaman conveyed to Haddad India's best wishes as Brazil stands ready to take over the 2024 presidency of G20 and assured him of India’s full support.
With Brazil taking over the G20 chair in 2024 and India joining South Africa as part of the 2024 G20 Troika, she said it is an excellent opportunity to provide positive momentum and elevation to the issues of the Global South like the G20 finance track had done under the G20 India presidency to advance the interests of the Global South.