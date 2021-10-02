NITI Aayog sought applications to reward women entrepreneurship

New Delhi: NITI Aayog has taken a step in encouraging and strengthening women entrepreneurship by inviting applications for the Women Transforming India Awards 2021-22. Commemorating the 75th year of Independence, 75 women will be honoured on the occasion. The platform, in the fifth year of its establishment, will present awards to highlight the contribution of women entrepreneurs towards a 'Shakti and Samarth Bharat'.



The last date to apply for the award is December 31, 2021. Nomination for Women entrepreneurs can be in two ways, either they can self-nominate or can also be nominated by others. Nomination can be made under one or more of the seven categories.

These categories are public and community service, manufacturing sector, non-manufacturing sector, financial products enabling economic growth, climate change, arts, culture and handicrafts and promotion of digital innovation. Selected 75 women entrepreneurs will be rewarded on the occasion of International Women's Day next year.