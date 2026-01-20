Nitin Nabin set to become BJP chief

New Delhi: Nitin Nabin is set to become the BJP national president after emerging as the sole candidate for the top party post, senior BJP leader and returning officer K Laxman announced on Monday. In a statement, he said 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin as the BJP national president and all nomination papers were found to be valid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the proposers of Nabin's candidature for the post of BJP national president. Several senior BJP leaders including party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among the proposers.