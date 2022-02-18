Nitish Kumar shocked at Priyanka's statement on Lalu Prasad

Patna: After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came out in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said he is surprised that despite the cases related to fodder scam pending in the court, some leaders are saying that Lalu was being harassed by the BJP government.

"The cases of fodder scam are currently underway in respective courts. The decision in one of the cases came from the court against Lalu Prasad Yadav. I am surprised that someone is saying that he is a victim. It is attributed to casting aspersions on the court," Kumar added.

Priyanka Gandhi on Friday tweeted: "The RJD supremo is being victimised due to politics. He never surrendered before the BJP in his entire life, therefore, he is being harassed by them."

"The important aspect of the politics of BJP is to harass those who refused to bow down before them. Lalu Prasad ji is being attacked by the BJP through such politics. I wish him that he gets justice," she said.

Priyanka's statement could be a move at damage control her party is facing in Punjab after the derogatory statement of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in her presence during a roadshow a few days ago.

The BJP, JD(U) and other parties have raised objections to Channi's comments but RJD, which is the single largest party in Bihar, has not issued a statement on the issue.

The Congress General Secretary knows that Lalu Prasad represents a sizeable population in Bihar and is considered as a symbol of social justice and equality in the state.

She is aiming at minimising the damage to the Congress by giving sympathetic statements for the RJD supremo and send a positive message to the people of Bihar living in poll-bound Punjab that the Congress is not against them.