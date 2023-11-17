No respite, Delhi's AQI continues in 'severe' category

With the AQI hitting alarming levels at several pockets in the national capital, people continued to reel under 'severe' air quality on Friday.

The Anand Vihar station was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 498 and PM 10 at 484 while the Carbon monoxide (CO) was at 114, under 'moderate' category, while the NO2 was at 97, in satisfactory levels, as per CPCB at 9 a.m.

At the Bawana station, PM 2.5 reached 500 and PM 10 at 498, while the CO reached 105, in moderate levels and NO2 at 55, in the 'satisfactory' category.

In Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 2.5 reached 485 and PM 10 was at 421, both in severe category, while CO was at 100, in satisfactory levels.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 446 and PM 10 at 377, in the 'very poor' category while the CO reached at 104, under moderate category.

At Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 was at 444, in the 'severe' category and PM 2.5 was at 344, under 'very poor' category. The NO2 reached 226, under poor levels, while CO was at 108, in moderate levels.

The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 436, under 'severe' category, while PM 10 reached 401, also placing it under the ‘severe’ category.

The Carbon monoxide reached 139 and NO2 was at 121, both in the 'moderate' category.

Notably, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.