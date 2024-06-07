Noida Police Rescue Fifteen Children In Anti-Child Labour Drive

Police reported the rescue of fifteen children engaged in various forms of labor, including eateries, furniture shops, and hotels, during a child labor eradication initiative in Noida. The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) collaborated with NGOs Sahyog (Care For You) and Young India for the campaign, focusing on areas like Sector 49, Baraula, and Sector 76.

Authorities stressed to the families of the rescued children the importance of not depriving them of education through such work. They pledged to provide free education to these children, aiming to foster their development as responsible citizens contributing to the nation's progress.

This effort follows a similar operation by Noida Police on June 1, rescuing fourteen children. Child labor in India is prohibited under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, with Uttar Pradesh enacting additional legislation, such as the UP Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, to address the issue within the state.