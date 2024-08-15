  • Menu
Odisha announces one-day optional menstrual leave

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida on Thursday announced one-day paid menstrual leave for State government and private sector employees. The leave, however, will be optional.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida on Thursday announced one-day paid menstrual leave for State government and private sector employees. The leave, however, will be optional. The women employees can take the leave on the first or second day of the menstrual cycle, she said.

Parida, who is also the Women and Child Development Minister, made the announcement during the Independence Day celebration in Cuttack.

An Odia girl had raised her voice seeking paid leave during periods at the United Nations Civil Society Conference 2024 held in Nairobi, Kenya. Ranjita Priyadarshini, a woman activist from Odisha, had also drawn the attention of all the delegates at the international conference regarding paid leave for women during menstruation.

She argued that women across the world suffer due to physical pain during their menstruation.

