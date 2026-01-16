Officials instructed to ensure swift and effective redressal

After spending two consecutive days overseeing security arrangements and facilities for devotees during the Makar Sankranti/Khichdi Mela, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple. During the programme, the Chief Minister met citizens, patiently heard their grievances, and issued clear instructions to officials for their prompt resolution.

The Chief Minister expressed serious concern over complaints related to irregularities in land lease allocations. He directed officials to immediately investigate any village where allegations of land leases being granted in exchange for money are reported and to take stringent action against those found guilty.

The Janata Darshan was held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan auditorium within the Gorakhnath Temple complex, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the grievances of around 200 people.

Personally approaching the attendees seated in the auditorium, he carefully understood their concerns and forwarded all applications to the concerned departments with instructions for timely and satisfactory disposal.

Assuring the public, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s firm commitment to addressing the problems of every affected individual.

During the programme, a woman raised a complaint regarding irregularities in the distribution of land leases meant for the poor in her village.

Taking a strict stance, the Chief Minister instructed officials to fix accountability and ensure firm action wherever land leases have been allotted in exchange for money.

Addressing complaints related to crime, the Chief Minister directed police officials to take decisive action against offenders. He also instructed administrative officers to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the full benefits of government welfare schemes. In one instance, when a woman expressed concern about arranging her daughter’s marriage due to financial constraints, the Chief Minister directed officials to extend support under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme.

Responding to requests for financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that no patient’s treatment would be halted due to lack of funds. He instructed officials to promptly prepare estimates for quality medical treatment and assured that funds would be released immediately upon receipt of the proposals.