Only bull owners, tamers with passes will be allowed to enter Avaniyapuram Jallikattu: Police

Chennai: The Madurai Police on Sunday said that the bull owners and tamers with passes issued by the police will only be allowed to entry the famous Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, which will take place on Monday, Pongal day.

Avaniyapuram Jallikattu is the famous bull taming event held annually in Madurai district as part of the Pongal harvest festival of Tamil Nadu.

Madurai City Police Commissioner J.Loganathan said that the passes with photo identity cards have already been issued and owners and tamers should also carry fitness certificates issued by the medical officer.

He said that if bull owners and tamers are found to be in an inebriated state, they will not be allowed to enter the arena.

He said that the police have informed the bull owners and tamers not to use knives or sharp weapons to cut the nose rope of the bulls.

“The district administration has already appointed a trained person to cut them. Police have also directed the owners of the houses along the Jallikattu venue not to allow any persons other than their relatives to witness the event from their premises,” he said.

He said that if any law and order situation arises due to the presence of strangers, the owners of the houses who permitted them inside will face stringent action.

He said that the bull owner and one assistant will be allowed to take the bull to the venue through Mullai Nagar and Avaniyapuram police station to join in the queue after midnight of Sunday to proceed towards the Jallikattu venue.

He said that traffic has also been regulated, anticipating huge crowds at the Jallikattu event.