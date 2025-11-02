Opinion poll predicts close victory for NDA

New Delhi: JanataDal (United) led- National Democratic Alliance in Bihar is set to retain power in the upcoming assembly elections, an opinion poll by JVC Poll predicted on Saturday.

According to the survey report, the NDA is projected to secure 120 to 140 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, while the MGB could win 93 to 112 seats. Meanwhile, BJP is expected to be largest party in the assembly with 70 to 81 seats. The survey also predicted that JD(U) may win 42 to 48, LJP (RV) 5 to 7, HAM(S) 2, and RLM 1 to 2.Within Mahahathbandhan, RJD could get 69 to 78, Congress 9 to 17, CPI(ML) 12 to 14, CPI 1, and CPM 1 to 2. Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party might open its account with only one seat. Meanwhile, AIMIM, BSP, and others are likely to secure 8 to 10 seats.

Who tops the popularity chart?

According to the JVC Poll survey, Tejashwi Yadav is the most preferred face for the chief ministerial post with 33 per cent support.

Nitish Kumar finished second with 29 per cent and Chirag Paswan and Prashant Kishor at third with 10 per cent each. Additionally, Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary trails with 9 per cent and only 4 per cent preferred another face from the BJP. 5 per cent opted for someone else from the Mahagathbandhan.