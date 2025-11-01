Oppn creating ‘fake’ narrative ahead of local body polls: Maha BJP

Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan on Saturday accused opposition parties in the state of creating a “fake” narrative ahead of the local and civic body elections by making allegations regarding vote theft, duplicate and bogus voters.

Criticising the opposition for taking out a ‘Morcha’ (march) in Mumbai, Chavan claimed that the opposition’s real target is the BJP and not the Election Commission.

He said that the state government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is functioning with a sole development agenda and will give a befitting reply to the opposition in the coming local and civic body elections.

“In a democracy, everyone has a right to protest. That is why the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is coming together and taking out a morcha with an eye on the upcoming local and civic body elections. Every time elections are being held, the MVA allies and other opposition parties and various NGOs always provide training on how to create a fake narrative,” alleged Chavan.

The Maharashtra BJP chief further claimed even during the Lok Sabha elections, some NGOs outside the country were trying to spread “fake” narratives in various ways to “destabilise” the situation in the country, the security and law and order here.

He said that due to such narratives, MVA has always done the work of creating misunderstandings among people in society in the wrong way. We all have many examples of this.

“Who works in these NGOs? How they all get financial support, all these things have now become public knowledge,” he said.

Chavan said that under the leadership of PM Modi and the MahaYuti government, the state government is working on “a development” agenda with a focus on how to provide justice to every section.

“In the interim, a huge crisis hit the farmers. But this government stood firmly behind the farmers of Maharashtra,” he claimed.

The BJP chief also claimed that some groups were working to create divisions among caste and religion in the state.

“The existing system in society should remain good. The MahaYuti government worked in a way to provide justice to both the Maratha and the OBC communities. MVA has no choice but to engage this time to create a new narrative through today’s morcha,” he claimed.



