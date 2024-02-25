Oppn has no fuel to challenge PM Modi, says Giriraj Singh

Patna: Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Sunday said the opposition parties were making alliances in the country but they have 'no fuel' to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal are showing happiness after making the alliance but the votes are with the people of the country and they are with PM Narendra Modi,” Giriraj Singh said.

“The opposition parties had an alliance (UPA) against Narendra Modi in 2014 but the people of the country made him the prime minister.

"They gave more support in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and this time people of the country will vote in such a manner that the NDA will reach beyond 400 seats in the Lok Sabha,” the minister said, adding that, "They don't have the fuel to take on the BJP,"

“PM Narendra Modi is coming to the land of Begusarai and he will address a rally here very soon. It is a workplace of Bihar’s first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Singh.

"The central government has given financial aid to the tune of more than Rs 60,000 crore for the various projects including renovation of Barauni oil refinery, national highway project, flyovers and other projects in the past,” he said.