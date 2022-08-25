Organs From A Deceased Kerala Teacher Will Help Seven People Live Again

Seven people will receive new leases on life owing to a wonderful deed by the family of a beloved schoolteacher, G. Gopikarani, 47 years old who passed away on Wednesday. She was a teacher at RKD NSS School in Sasthamangalam, acquired the respect of her pupils for her academic prowess and capacity for inspiring them.



Under the Kerala Police's Student Police Cadet Scheme, she was working as a community police officer. She was also affiliated with Hope, a group that provides dropout kids with free tuition so they can finish their education. Six days ago, the teacher had a stroke and was admitted to the hospital. Her family approved organ donation after she was declared brain dead.

Meanwhile, in the last month a Chennai resident in his final year of college sustained a catastrophic injury. The teen's brain was determined to be "inactive/dead," and despite all efforts, he could not be saved. Five people have been given new beginnings. The student's brain dead organs were donated to them. A final-year college student from Chennai reportedly suffered a major injury earlier this month on the congested Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road outside of the city.

The deceased's family was informed by social workers at the hospital about organ donation because his important organs were still healthy, and they agreed to donate his essential organs. His kidney and a heart were transplanted into patients who were receiving care at the hospital, while another kidney, two lungs, and a liver were given to additional patients.