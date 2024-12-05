Orthodox Vs. Jacobite Syrian Church In Kerala

The longstanding conflict between the Orthodox Syrian Church and the Jacobite Syrian Church in Kerala continues to divide the Malankara Christian community, rooted in centuries-old disputes over authority, autonomy, and property rights. Despite numerous attempts at reconciliation, theological and administrative differences have kept the factions apart.

The Malankara Church, established in the 15th century, was born out of resistance by St. Thomas Christians to Portuguese efforts to impose Latin Catholic practices. Aligning with the Patriarch of Antioch, the church followed Oriental Orthodox traditions. However, governance disagreements in the 19th and 20th centuries led to a split. The Orthodox Syrian Church advocates self-governance under the Malankara Metropolitan, while the Jacobite Syrian Church remains loyal to the Patriarch of Antioch as its supreme head.

In 1934, the Malankara Church adopted a constitution favoring the Orthodox faction, which subsequently influenced legal battles. Although a temporary truce was reached that year, disputes over church property ownership reignited tensions. Both factions assert their historical rights, with the conflict often escalating at the local parish level.

Legal interventions, including the Supreme Court’s 2017 verdict, largely sided with the Orthodox faction, upholding the 1934 constitution and granting them control of disputed properties. The Orthodox Church allows Jacobite followers to attend prayers but prohibits their priests, while the Jacobite faction accuses the Orthodox of monopolizing assets, arguing their allegiance to the Patriarch reflects their faith.

Efforts at reconciliation, including political mediation, have consistently failed. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s support for the Jacobite Church’s existence drew sharp criticism from the Orthodox faction, further highlighting the divide. The Kerala government’s delays in enforcing the Supreme Court’s rulings have also added to the tension, with the Court questioning if the state considers itself "above the rule of law."

The conflict, intertwining faith, history, and property disputes, remains a poignant example of the challenges in resolving deeply rooted religious divisions within the Malankara Christian community.