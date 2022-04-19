OUTR to be transformed into excellence in engineering education

Bhubaneswar: IT Secretary V K Pandian on Saturday visited Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), previously known as College of Engineering and Technology (CET) and reviewed the development works.

The decision to transform CET into OUTR was taken by the State cabinet in July 2021. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved an investment of Rs 300 crore for development work at OUTR to be executed in the first phase.

It has been decided to open 4 more departments and emphasis is being given on making it a leading educational institution at national level. Pandian reviewed the proposed master plan of the university and discussed with authorities.

He also visited laboratories and smart classes at the university and took feedback from students of various departments.