Live
- TDP, Congress and BJP leaders joins BRS in Somajiguda
- Take govt. schemes to public; LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy
- Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal campaigns, asks people to vote for BRS
- India has commenced welfare projects for Indian-origin Tamils in SL: Sitharaman
- Shami becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cup
- Sitting judge must probe graft in hosting 37th National Games: Goa Congress
- Men's ODI WC: Shami 5-18 helps India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs
- There is no discrimination with Bihar candidates: Nitish Kumar
- Popular Tamil actor passes away at 70, Kamal Haasan pays tribute
- Tharun Bhascker doinga cameo in ‘Mangalavaaram’
Just In
Paddy procurement touches 161 LMT till Nov 1
Highlights
A quantity of 161.47 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been procured till November 1 under the ongoing Kharif marketing season, benefitting about 9.33 lakh farmers with minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 35,571.14 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.
New Delhi: A quantity of 161.47 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been procured till November 1 under the ongoing Kharif marketing season, benefitting about 9.33 lakh farmers with minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 35,571.14 crore, an official statement said on Thursday.
Rice procurement estimates for Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2023-24 (Kharif crop) are 521.27 LMT out of which 20.76 per cent (108.23 LMT) has already been procured of which major contributors are Punjab (66.42 LMT), Haryana (36.11 LMT), and Tamil Nadu (3.26 LMT), it said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS