Parliament Monsoon Session from July 20

Pralhad Joshi
 Pralhad Joshi (File photo)

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the Monsoon session of Parliament would commence on July 20, Congress said it hopes the government will allow discussions on all issues, including those Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a silence on.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "...and we hope Joshi-avare that the government will allow discussion on all issues of concern to the people that the Opposition has been raising continuously, including those on which the Prime Minister has maintained a studied silence."

The crucial Monsoon session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

