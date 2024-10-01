Live
Parliamentarians pay tribute to former Lok Sabha Speaker Shri GMC Balayogi
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla, paid floral tributes at the portrait of former Lok Sabha Speaker Shri G.M.C. Balayogi in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, on his Birth Anniversary, today. Members of Parliament and other dignitaries also paid tributes at the portrait of Shri Balayogi on this occasion.Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh, and Officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat paid tributes to Balayogi.
Balayogi was the Speaker of the Twelfth Lok Sabha and he was re-elected the Speaker of the Thirteenth Lok Sabha as well. He was also a Member of the Tenth Lok Sabha. Earlier, he was a Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Minister of Higher Education in the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Late Balayogi died on 3 March, 2002 in a helicopter crash in West Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh.