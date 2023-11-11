Just In
Parliamentary panel submits reports on replacing criminal laws to V-P
New Delhi: Reports on the three bills which seek to replace the criminal and procedural laws were submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar...
New Delhi: Reports on the three bills which seek to replace the criminal and procedural laws were submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday. The Vice-President's Secretariat posted on X that chairman of the standing committee on home Brij Lal called on Dhankhar in Parliament and handed over the three reports.
Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bills in Lok Sabha in August, he had urged the Speaker to refer the measures to the standing committee for threadbare examination.,
Amit Shah had described the current set of laws guiding the criminal jurisprudence as a colonial legacy and asserted that they focussed on punishment while the proposed laws give primacy to justice.