Patanjali to reward talented students

New Delhi: On the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj said that the Himalayan-like personality of the country’s divine PM, embodies Swadeshi, Swadharma, Rashtradharma, and Sanatan Dharma.

Swami ji paid tribute to his global leadership, personality and character and wished long life to Prime Minister Modi ji who has played a major role in shaping the country’s policies and intentions. Ramdev highlighted in detail the role and contribution of Patanjali in building a “self-reliant and developed India through Swadeshi”. He also highlighted India’s growing influence in the world. During the press conference, national level services were announced by Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Prime Minister’s Talent Award

To encourage and honour the first, second and third meritorious students of CBSE, BSB (Indian Board of Education) and State Board in all the districts of the country, Patanjali will reward them with Rs 11 to 51 thousand.

Health checkup and free liver lreatment

Free medical checkups, yoga and health camps will be organized at 750 locations across the country. Free medicine distribution and treatment camps for chronic liver disease, fatty liver and liver cirrhosis will be organized at more than 750 locations in the country.

Developed India campaign

To make India’s economy the world’s leading economy, thePrime Minister’s call for “Vocal for Local” and the Swadeshi movement will be implemented as a mass movement in every village and every home. To realize the PM’s campaign for “Developed India,” we will launch a Swadeshi campaign across the country to make India a global economic superpower, to give pride to Swadeshi in all areas of nation-building, to protect the country from exploitation by foreign powers and to make India supremely prosperous.