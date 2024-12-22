PBD: Communication strategy meet held

Dhenkanal: Ahead of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on January 8, an Inter Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC), Odisha Region, preparatory meeting was held on Friday.

The PBD convention will be held from January 8 to 10. Additional Director General, PIB, and Central Bureau of Communication, Bhubanes-war, Akhil Kumar Mishra, emphasised on team efforts and coordinated communica-tion strategies.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture department Joint Secretary Deba Prasad Dash spoke on collaborative efforts between the State government and the Ministry of Ex-ternal Affairs for smooth conduct of the PBD convention.

Dash said Adivasi Mela and cultural events would be organised to showcase Odisha’s cultural heritage during the convention. Thousands of delegates are expected to attend the convention. IIMC Regional Director Anand Pradhan spoke on strategic communication during such high profile events and reiterated that effective communication is required for promotion of awareness. He suggested several ideas and communication strategies to disseminate information.