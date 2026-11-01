PGIMER Director visits six-year-old girl injured in Panchkula school incident, entire treatment to be provided free

Chandigarh: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Director Professor Vivek Lal visited the six-year-old girl undergoing treatment there, following an alleged assault at a school in Panchkula on October 28.

During his visit, Professor Lal interacted with the treating doctors and enquired about the child's health, medical condition and progress. He expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incident and assured the family that the institute would extend every possible assistance to ensure the child's recovery.

Taking a special humanitarian initiative, the PGIMER Director ordered that the girl's entire medical treatment be provided free of cost, with all expenses to be borne by the institute. In addition to covering all medical expenses, PGIMER has also provided her with a private room to ensure comfort, privacy, and appropriate care during her hospital stay.

Professor Lal said that the responsibility of PGIMER goes beyond providing medical treatment and includes standing alongside patients and their families during difficult times.

He emphasised that the institute is committed to ensuring the best possible medical care and all necessary support for the young patient and her family.

The six-year-old girl was brought to PGIMER with critical injuries after an alleged assault by an eight-year-old boy inside her classroom at a school in Panchkula on October 28. She was subsequently referred to the premier medical institute in Chandigarh for specialised treatment.

At present, the child is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, who are closely monitoring her condition and providing all necessary medical attention.

Following the Director's visit, the institute has assured the family of continued medical and institutional support throughout the child's treatment. According to officials, the Director will personally monitor the treatment and other care being given to the child.



