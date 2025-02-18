Pitroda's remarks on China spark row

New Delhi : The Congress on Monday distanced itself from its leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on China, saying they are not the views of the party and that China remains India's foremost external security and economic challenge.

Pitroda, chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, was reported to have said that he does not understand the threat India faces from China, claiming that it is often blown out of proportion.

"The views reportedly expressed by Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January, 2025," he said.

"It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively," Ramesh said. The BJP has attacked the Congress over Pitroda's remarks, saying that what Pitroda has said symbolises the mindset of the Congress and said Pitroda's remarks are in line with its leaders' statements in support of China.