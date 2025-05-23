Playing with blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly: PM

New Delhi/Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the country’s enemies have learnt what happens when ‘sindoor’ becomes gunpowder, and lauded India’s armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees.

In his first public address in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor that was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the prime minister slammed Pakistan, and said in response to the attack on April 22, “we destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes”.

“The world and the enemies of the country have seen what happens when ‘sindoor’ turns into ‘barood’ (gunpowder),” he said at the public meeting in Palana in Bikaner, which shares border with Pakistan.

“Ab toh Modi ki naso mein lahu nahi garam sindoor beh raha hai (Not blood but sindoor runs in Modi’s veins),” he said, adding, Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack.

He said India’s response to the terror attack was not a game of vengeance but a “new form of justice” and there will be no trade or talk with Pakistan, there will be talk only about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a stern message to Pakistan, he said India is not going to be scared by nuclear threats and if there is a terrorist attack on the country then it will give a befitting reply. He said the game of Pakistan of state and non-state actors will not work anymore. Lauding the armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor, he said “Our government gave free hand to all three armed forces. Together they created such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees”.

Noting that Pakistan had tried to target the Nal air base in Bikaner but could not cause any damage to it, he said in contrast “No one knows when Pakistan’s Rahimyar Khan air base will open again. It is in ICU. The attack has destroyed it”.

“Pakistan can never win a direct fight against India. Whenever there is a direct fight, Pakistan has to face defeat again and again. That is why Pakistan has made terrorism a weapon to fight against India,” he said.

Modi recalled his public rally in Rajasthan’s Churu after the 2019 Balakote airstrike, and said he had then stated that, “Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki, mein desh nahi jhukne dunga, mein desh nahi mitne dunga (he had taken a vow that he would not let the country down)”.

“Today, from the land of Rajasthan, I want to say to the countrymen that those who had set out to erase sindoor have been wiped out. Those who shed the blood of Hindustan have paid for every drop of it. Those who were proud of their weapons are now buried under a pile of rubble,” he said.

Referring to the 2016 surgical strikes and the Balakote air strike, Modi said earlier India carried out attacks by entering into their houses but now the attack was directly on their chest. He said Pakistan used to spread terror, kill innocent people and create an atmosphere of fear in India. “Now, Modi, the servant of ‘Maa Bharti’, is standing here with his head held high. Modi’s mind remains cool, but his blood is hot,” he said.

“And if Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny. Pakistan will not get India’s rightful share of water. Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly. This is India’s resolve and no power in the world can shake us from this resolve,” he said.

Modi also spoke about the multi-party delegations being sent abroad to highlight India’s resolve to confront state-sponsored terrorism emanating from Pakistan and assert its right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor.

“To expose the truth, our all party delegations are reaching all over the world. The real face of Pakistan will be shown to the whole world,” he said.