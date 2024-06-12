Plea To Cancel NEET UG Results: SC issues notice to Centre, NTA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition for the cancellation of the NEET UG results and noted the sanctity of the medical entrance examination has been affected. However, the Apex court did not put a stay on the counselling process for undergraduate medical admissions.

The court said, “Sanctity has been affected, we need answers,” and tagged the petition filed by 10 NEET candidates and posted it along with a pending petition to be heard on July 8.



The petitioners have caught the Supreme Court’s direction to cancel the NEET UG exam and hold it again. They also challenge the National Testing Agency’s decision to award grace marks to around 1,600 students.

Meanwhile, the NTA has issued a statement regarding the viral video of a UP candidate’s torn OMR sheet.

There is growing dissatisfaction among students and parents regarding this year’s undergraduate medical entrance examination. Some students got 718 and 719 marks, and some scored 720 marks to become toppers, which was possible because of NTA’s decision to award grace marks to them.

In a press conference last week, NTA’s Director-General pointed out that the decision to give grace marks was taken as per a committee’s recommendation. It added that those candidates were affected by time loss due to the distribution of wrong question papers and/or torn OMR sheets.



