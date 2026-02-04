PM buckled under pressure to sell out farmers' blood: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and "sold out" the hard work of the Indian farmers through the agreement.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex after he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi also said that it is for the first time in history that the Leader of Opposition has not been allowed to speak on the President's address. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "PM Modi is Compromised.

PM is too afraid to let me speak in Parliament about Naravane, Epstein Files and how he has surrendered on Tariffs." Gandhi said the issue is not Naravane's statement, "that is a side show", but the main thing is that "our Prime Minister has been compromised".