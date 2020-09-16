PM CARES fund opportunity in disaster, says Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Centre alleging its promises made during the Covid-19 crisis phase had failed.

The Wayanad MP accused the Centre of "building castles in the air regarding defeating Corona in 21 days, Arogya Setu app protecting people, 20 lakh crores package, nobody entered our borders and the situation is under control."

The Congress leader, through his tweet, further alleged that "There was one truth too: 'Aapda me Avsar' (Opportunity in Disaster) PM CARES."

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Abhishek Singhvi, attacked the Central government and said that the core pillars of the Indian democracy including both institutional and non-institutional are being tampered with, at a webinar hosted by Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy.

While speaking on the occasion, Singhvi who is also a prominent lawyer, pointed out various institutional and non-institutional pillars of democracy and their prominent role in shaping the country.

"The press has been moving from sense to sensationalism, from news to notice, balance to extremism. Media being the 4th estate has plummeted in the direction," the senior Congress leader said at the webinar that lasted for one hour.