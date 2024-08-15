PM Modi advocates for 'secular civil code', calls it need of hour

In his Independence Day speech on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a compelling case for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), stating: “It is the need of the hour to have a secular civil code and do away with discriminatory communal civil code.”

He said that the laws which divide the society should be abolished. “The Supreme Court has repeatedly held discussions on Uniform Civil Code, given orders, because a large section of the country feels, and rightly so, that the current civil code is a communal civil code, a discriminatory civil code. It was the dream of the Constitution-makers. So, it is our duty to fulfil it,” the Prime Minister said from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The Prime Minister emphasised that there must be extensive discussions and encouraged everyone to share their views. He stated that laws dividing the country along religious lines should be abolished as they have no place in a modern society. He called for a "secular" civil code, asserting that this is necessary to eliminate religious discrimination.

“There must be widespread discussions, everyone should come forward with their opinions, and laws that divide the country on religious lines must be done away with. They have no place in a modern society. Time demands a secular civil code. And then we will be free of religious discrimination,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi’s remarks are particularly significant given that the BJP and Union Home Minister pledged to implement the UCC nationwide, similar to the approach in Uttarakhand, during the campaign for the 2024 general elections. The UCC refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession for all citizens. Article 44 of the Constitution, one of the directive principles of state policy, advocates for the UCC. Notably, personal matters have been governed by religion-based civil codes since Independence.

After unfurling the national flag at the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive Independence Day, PM Modi also spoke about the country’s efforts to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities, noting that the government’s focus on sign language and the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan reflects a deep respect for their dignity.

He praised the achievements of India’s paralympians, saying their successes showcase the strength and potential of every Indian.“When our athletes in the Paralympics showcase their new strengths, it reflects the strength of our collective spirit,” he said.