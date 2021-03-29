PM Modi bats for diversification, modernisation of farming

New Delhi: In his 75th episode of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said farmers should embrace new alternatives while doing traditional farming. This will help them boost income and create more employment opportunities, he said.

The PM also stressed keeping up the caution against the Covid-19 pandemic and paid tributes to health workers and other corona warriors for their contributions to the country's push back against the pandemic.

Stressing on the modernization in agriculture, the PM said, "we have already lost a lot of time." The Prime Minister also urged farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation. "This will increase their income and also sweeten their lives," he said.

"There is a significant demand for honey harvested by them... with bee farming they are helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he added. The PM thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes.

The quantum production of honey has contributed to "Aatm Nirbhar Bharat"(self-reliance), too, he said. Modi said by adding bee farming to their inventories, the farmers have started earning handsomely due to income generated from bee-wax too.

With the increasing trend of herbal and natural products, bee-wax is in demand in the pharma, cosmetic and industrial sector in a big way. He referred to farmers of Yamunanagar district in Haryana, among others, of taking to bee farming.

Referring to turbulence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said it all started in March, last year. The "Janata Curfew", which was a novelty, demonstrated to the world the level of self-discipline by Indians.

"Dawaai bhi, Kadai bhi" (Medicine also, self-regulated regimentation of protocols, too), Modi said while invoking the self-discipline theme against Corona in his peroration. Concerning culture, he said there should be modernisation in it while keeping intact the quintessence of its tradition. It should be passed over to the new generation.

In this context he noted the work done by an individual in Assam who collated and compiled the scattered works in the local Karbi dialect, leading to the language's revival. He stressed keeping alive local cultures that form the rich tapestry and mosaic of India's diversified social picture.

He dwelt on the importance of the "waste to wealth" campaign, and on saving Sparrow-a bird species- which is becoming extinct. He lauded women for making their mark on various aspects of the country's life and hailed national cricketer Mithali Raj on her achieving the milestone of 10,000 runs. Also, he complimented badminton player PV Sindhu.

He felicitated adherents of Christianity across the world on the coming Easter festival which he said was a symbol of the resurrection of hope. He also wished people concerning the forthcoming Holi, and other festivals.

Modi defends 'thali bajao'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his prescription for honouring the frontline health workers during the initial days of the lockdown with measures such as banging steel utensils, clapping and lighting a lamp, saying that these went a long way in keeping the spirits up in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Aus PM Morrison greets 'good friend' Modi on Holi

Australian Premier Scott Morrison on Sunday extended greetings to his "good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Holi, the festival of colours. Morrison took to Twitter to wish Modi and the Hindu community in Australia.

"Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend @narendramodi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!," Morrison tweeted. He also wrote "Holi ki shubhkamnaye" in Hindi.

He also posted a video message on Twitter and noted that last year the festival was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.