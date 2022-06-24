PM Modi calls for united efforts for post-Covid recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 14th BRICS Summit virtually on Thursday. He emphasised strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation in political, security and economic areas as well as P2P exchanges.

The BRICS members have a similar approach towards governance of the global economy and mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-Covid recovery," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening remarks at the virtual BRICS summit.

Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin and top leaders of Brazil and South Africa were present on the occasion.

The BRICS leaders met virtually in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis and the prolonged military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh. China hosted the summit in its capacity as the chair for this year.

"Our mutual cooperation can make a useful contribution to the global post-COVID recovery," Modi said. He said the structural changes undertaken in the BRICS in the last few years has increased the influence of the grouping. In his address, he highlighted multiple areas of cooperation between BRICS nations.

This includes an increase in connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations and think tanks. "There are multiple areas wherein through cooperation between BRICS nations, the citizens have benefitted. By increasing connectivity between BRICS Youth Summits, BRICS Sports, civil society organizations and think-tanks, we've strengthened our people-to-people connect," he said.

BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries. BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive.