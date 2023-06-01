PM Modi Criticized Congress During A Rally In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress during a rally held on Wednesday in Ajmer as part of the BJP's "Jan Sampark Abhiyan" in celebration of the party's nine years in power at the central level.



Speaking during the event, he highlighted significant accomplishments of his administration while criticising Congress for suspected corruption in the years before to 2014. While pointing at Congress party, he said that they are looting each and every citizen of the country and remarked that it takes 85% commission in development works.



He recalled the statement of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said that if the Congress government distributes 100 paise for the wellbeing of the people, 85 of those paises went m towards corruption. The party that receives an 85% commission in every scheme is the Congress.

The prime minister highlighted that there has never been a lack of funding for national development projects. However, he emphasised the significance of using the money the government sent for development projects. He claimed that the corrupt system "created by the Congress" while it was in power was depleting the nation's resources and impeding its progress.

Additionally, the opposition, notably the Congress, was also singled out by the PM for its opposition to the opening of the new Parliament building. He added that the efforts of 60,000 workers, as well as the sensibilities and ambitions of the nation, have all been disrespected by the Congress.