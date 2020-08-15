PM Modi gives call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat from Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday gave a clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, saying it is need of the hour and that India will realize this dream.

The Prime Minister said now the time is to eliminate silos in the era of infrastructure and emphasized on "vocal for local campaign".

"It is need of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will accomplish this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation from Red Fort.

Stressing on the "vocal for local" campaign, Prime Minister said, "After all, for how long the raw material from our country will be used by others to deliver us the finished products".

The Prime Minister said, "To fulfil the Atmanirbhar Bharat dream, we need an integrated infrastructure." For this, we have prepared a huge plan to connect the entire country through a multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, he added. Talking about inclusive development, he said we need balanced development where everyone gets the benefits.

Modi also said India has always believed that the entire world is one family and that while we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey.

Talking about the people who have recovered from Corona, PM said, "Over 1,500 "coronaviruswinners" who recovered from the disease, are present at the function as a symbol of the citizens' determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.