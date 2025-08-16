PM Modi raises pitch for ‘Samriddh Bharat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a clarion call for making a "Samriddh Bharat" by becoming self reliant in fields ranging from fighter jet engines to energy and Artificial Intelligence, as he announced a task force for next generation reforms, GST changes as big gift for Diwali, and a state-of-the art defence shield dubbed "sudarshan chakra."

Modi's consecutive 12th Independence Day speech was focused on the theme of "aatmanirbharta" (self-reliance) at a time India and the world is facing growing US protectionism, as he highlighted the rising global selfish interest. "We should not waste our energy on shortening the line of any country. We have to make our line longer with full energy. The world will acknowledge our mettle if we can do it. (kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye apni urja hamein nahin khapaani hai. Hamein poori urja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karaa hai.

Hum agar apni lakeer lambi karate hain to duniya bhi hamara loha manegi.)," Modi said in his 103-minute address from the ramparts of Red Fort on the country's 79th Independence Day.

Citing his 25 years of experience as the head of a government, he said, "If we choose this path, then no selfish interest will ever be able to entrap us." Modi's longest Independence Day address for any prime minister was peppered with several announcements, including a national deep water exploration mission for self-reliance in energy and a high-powered demography mission to deal with the "serious crisis" of demographic changes effected by infiltrators.

His sweeping call for "swadeshi" (Made in India), self-reliance and innovation in a gamut of sectors, including semiconductors, social media, fertiliser and pharma, came amid a strain in the country's ties with the US, with President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian imports to a whopping 50 per cent after singling out India for purchase of Russian oil to pressure it on trade.

Sporting a saffron turban, Modi, however, made no direct reference to the issue as he doubled down on his emphasis on self-reliance and "swadeshi".

The task force on reforms will make time-bound recommendations for adapting India to become developed by 2047, he said.

"It is the call of the hour that we need not fret in the times of crisis but should work to improve our abilities and accomplishments," he said. Indian manufacturers' mantra should be "daam kam, dum jyada" (less price, better quality), he added. India can do it, he said noting that toy producers have begun exporting after he had in a 'Mann ki Baat' episode called for boosting domestic production and the need for stopping their import.

The prime minister likened his call for "Samriddh Bharat" (prosperous India) to the freedom fighters' goal of "Swatantra Bharat" (independent India).