PM Modi To Conduct Review Meeting, Evaluate Ongoing Projects, And Set New Priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead a review meeting with top officials of his office this morning, where ongoing projects will be assessed, and new directions will be given for priority projects. The meeting, set for 10:30 am, signals a focused approach by the Prime Minister as the year comes to an end.



While New Delhi geared up for New Year's Eve festivities, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), led by Principal Secretary Dr. P K Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, prepared for a rigorous session today in response to PM Modi's call for a review. PM Modi, having been engaged in election campaigns and project launches in various states, expressed his desire to follow up on the progress of projects monitored by the PMO.

Contrary to New Year celebrations, the PMO was actively preparing, with officials revisiting project files in anticipation of potential inquiries from the Prime Minister. These internal review meetings, chaired by PM Modi, maintain a professional tone, leaving little room for festivities among attendees.

While one segment of the PMO readied for the PM's meeting, another focused on preparing for the DGP/IGP internal security conference in Jaipur on January 5-6. The conference follows a peace agreement with ULFA and the government's firm stance on territorial sovereignty against any insurgent group. Additionally, the PMO is involved in arrangements for the biennial Vibrant Gujarat summit on January 10-12, where PM Modi's personal friends, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, are expected to attend.

The January 1 review meeting holds significance as the industrious PM Modi may introduce course corrections if necessary, offering specific directions on priority projects. This strategic move aligns with his preparation for the 2024 General Elections scheduled for March-April.