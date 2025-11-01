PM Modi to inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Assembly building today

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Legislative Assembly building on November 1, marking a significant milestone in the state’s Silver Jubilee year. Twenty-five years after its formation in 2000, Chhattisgarh will now have a permanent, state-of-the-art home for its democracy.

Built at a cost of Rs 324 crore on a 51-acre site, the new complex blends tradition with modernity. The Assembly chamber’s ceiling is adorned with rice stalk motifs, reflecting the state’s agrarian heritage, while the furniture and doors are handcrafted by Bastar’s tribal artisans. Designed with advanced digital infrastructure, the building supports paperless proceedings and can accommodate up to 200 legislators.

Divided into three wings--A, B, and C--the complex houses the Assembly Secretariat, main chamber, offices of the Chief Minister, Speaker and ministers. It also features a 500-seat auditorium and a 100-seat Central Hall. Sustainable design elements such as solar panels, rainwater-harvesting lakes and eco-friendly materials make it a model of green architecture. Symbolising Chhattisgarh’s culture and progress, the new Assembly stands as a beacon of the state’s democratic spirit and the aspirations of its three crore citizens.