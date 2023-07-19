Live
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan's Sikar on July 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting to be held in Rajasthan's Nagaur on July 28 will now be held a day earlier in Sikar.
Earlier, PM Modi was to transfer the amount of Samman Nidhi to the accounts of nine crore farmers across the country in Nagaur, however now he will transfer this fund from Sikar.
This programme, proposed by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Fertilizer, was earlier to be held at Kharnal, the birthplace of Veer Tejaji, but now its location has been changed to the district stadium in Sikar.
The responsibility of the programme has been given to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary. The event's nature has been changed from a government programme to a political rally.
PM Modi will now hold the rally in Kharnal on August 16.
Earlier it was to be organised by the Union Ministry of Agriculture, but now the responsibility will be taken up by the party.