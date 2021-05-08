Top
PM Narendra Modi hails Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Covid measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to get an overview of Maharashtra's war against the Coronavirus, an official said.

During the conversation, the PM lauded Thackeray's efforts and observed that the state has put up a good fight during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19.

Thanking Modi, the CM appreciated his guidance in the state's Covid war right from the beginning and how the Centre had accepted certain suggestions given by Maharashtra.

Thackeray took the opportunity to request for more Central help and support in terms of critical needs like oxygen and apprised the PM on the state's plan to tackle the possible Covid-19 'third wave' expected to hit soon.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Maharashtra has emerged among the worst-hit in the country with a caseload of 49,96,758 which surpassed the infections of Turkey, and a total of 74,413 fatalities recorded till date, besides 654,788 'active cases' - just below France's 823,825 'active cases'.

