POCSO case filed against popular Karnataka YouTube folk singer, six others

The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR and slapped the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against a popular YouTube folk singer and six others in connection with alleged sexual assault on a minor girl, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim hails from Belagavi and had come to dance in an orchestra programme. The alleged incident took place on October 24. The accused had come to a village to sing at an orchestra programme on the occasion of a religious function.

In her complaint filed with the police, the victim girl alleged that during the event, the accused singer and the others took her to a lodge and committed sexual assault. Furthermore, she made a serious accusation that the accused raped her and recorded a video of the act. The girl has accused a total of seven people, including a singer, of committing the crime.

The complaint, based on the victim's statement, was initially registered at the Chikkodi Police Station on December 14. Subsequently, based on the location where the incident occurred, the case was transferred to the Mahalingapura Police Station in Bagalkote district on December 15.

Currently, an FIR under the POCSO Act has been filed against the accused singer and six others at the Mahalingapura station.

The police stated that they are verifying the facts of the case.

It can be recalled that a fast-track POCSO court in Shivamogga on December 11 sentenced a 21-year-old rowdy sheeter to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape and assault of a 17-year-old girl in Bhadravathi town in 2023. The convict was also fined Rs 1.8 lakh.

The accused was arrested following a complaint filed by the victim's mother. A charge sheet was later filed against him for raping the minor after promising to marry her. Earlier, he was released on bail, and after his release, he was involved in three different criminal cases. During the POCSO case trial, the prosecution had presented evidence to the court regarding the other cases.

On October 11, the Kumbalgodu police arrested a 25-year-old private firm employee under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in his apartment. The incident came to light when the girl informed her mother about the harassment by the accused.