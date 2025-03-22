Poonch residents hail construction of 50-bed critical care block under PM-ABHIM

Poonch: Residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch are rejoicing as the construction of a 50-bed Critical Care Block begins under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The much-needed facility, being built at Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital, is set to bring advanced healthcare closer to the people of this remote border district.

Under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission's (PM-ABHIM) initiative of critical care units, the block will significantly enhance access to critical medical services for the people of Poonch and nearby areas.

Grateful for this development, residents have expressed their appreciation to the Central Government and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, hoping for the project's swift completion.

Speaking to IANS, Chief Medical Officer of Poonch, Dr Parvez Ahmed Khan, emphasised the impact of the facility, stating, "Once completed, the Critical Care Block will provide high-quality medical care to critically-ill patients within Poonch itself, reducing the need to travel to distant cities. This four-floor block will be equipped with modern amenities such as X-ray and ultrasound machines, an operation theatre, laboratory, CT scan machine, an ICU, and more."

He added that the facility will cater to over six lakh people, ensuring better healthcare access for the region.

Local resident Imtiyaz Ahmad Salaria expressed his gratitude and told IANS, "We are extremely thankful to the government and district administration for this much-needed facility. Now, we won't have to travel far for medical treatment, especially in emergencies."

He further urged for the project's speedy completion, highlighting the difficulties border residents face when seeking healthcare in distant cities. "This is a great initiative by the government, and if completed quickly, it will be a blessing for us," he added.

The construction of Critical Care Blocks under PM-ABHIM follows a structured approach, ensuring efficient planning and execution. The guidelines cover aspects such as location selection, space requirements, infrastructure design, and legal formalities, all aimed at delivering quality healthcare facilities to underserved regions.

For the people of Poonch, this initiative is a game-changer, promising better medical infrastructure and easing the hardships of those who previously had to undertake long journeys for treatment.

--IANS

sd/rad