Possibility of setting up LNG plant being explored in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan State Gas Limited (RSGL) has started exploring the possibilities of setting up a LNG plant in the state, Mines Secretary Anandhi said during a meeting of the board of directors of RSGL held at the Secretariat here on Monday.

With the setting up of the liquified natural gas (LNG) plant, the future fuel demand of LNG vehicles in the state can be met there itself. The fuel requirement of long distance goods vehicles and mining sector vehicles can also be met with this LNG fuel, Anandhi added.

The secretary said that Rajasthan Gas will have to chalk out an action plan to diversify its operations. Along with compressed natural gas (CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) distribution networks, we will have to enter new areas like production and distribution of biogas and LNG. Praising the work of RSGL, she said that a campaign should be launched to connect new families with the gas distribution system through a domestic pipeline in Kota. New units in the industrial and commercial sector should be encouraged to make new connections by giving them information about the benefits and low cost of CNG-PNG, she added.

Managing Director of RSGL, Ranveer Singh said that there is a plan to set up two new CNG stations in the state. Till February, RSGL has provided an average of 47390 standard cubic meters of gas per day in the state, which is a new record. On an average, 45440 SCMD gas was provided daily by RSGL in the last financial year.