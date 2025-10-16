Prashant Kishor opts out of Bihar poll battle

Patna: Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday confirmed he will not contest the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11.

In an interview, the Jan Suraaj Party founder stated the decision was made by the party for its larger interest, allowing him to focus on organisational work and campaigning for other candidates rather than his own electoral prospects.

Speculation had intensified after Kishor threatened to deliver an Amethi-like defeat to Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur, the RJD leader's bastion.

However, the party surprised observers on Tuesday when it nominated Chanchal Singh for the constituency instead.

The Jan Suraaj Party has released two lists with 117 candidates, representing diverse backgrounds including academics, retired bureaucrats and social workers.

Kishor has set an ambitious target of winning at least 150 seats out of Bihar's 243 constituencies, declaring anything less would constitute a personal defeat.

Kishor stated the party would either achieve a major victory or face a loss, with less than 150 seats signifying defeat. The former election strategist emphasised that Jan Suraaj represents a movement for clean politics and accountability rather than just electoral success. The announcement comes as Kishor launched sharp criticism of both major alliances in Bihar.

He predicted the ruling NDA was definitely on its way out due to seat-sharing disputes, forecasting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would not return to power.

Kishor predicted overall NDA defeat, while also attacking RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's family over corruption allegations.

He pledged that if Jan Suraaj forms the government, it would enact legislation targeting the state's 100 most corrupt leaders and officials.