'Precaution' vaccine drive from today

New Delhi: The feature of online appointment for 'precaution' vaccine dose was made operational on the CoWIN portal late on Saturday. Those eligible to receive precaution dose of Covid vaccines can book online appointment.

However, the Union Health Ministry said there would not be any need for new registration of such beneficiaries.

"The feature for online appointments for 'precaution dose' for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens (60+) is now live on CoWIN", said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Health Mission, in a tweet on Saturday late evening.

