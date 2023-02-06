President Murmu to visit Odisha on February 10

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive here on Friday for a two-day trip to Odisha during which she will visit Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, besides attending other programmes.

The President made her maiden visit to Odisha on November 10 and 11 last year.

Murmu would attend three public programmes during her second visit to Odisha after assuming the office of President, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner, Saumendra Priyadarshi said.

She would attend two programmes in Bhubaneswar and one in Cuttack, besides visiting the Lingaraj temple, he said.

As per schedule, she would arrive here at Biju Patnaik International Airport on February 10 around noon and would proceed to Utkal Mandap, Bhubaneswar to attend the foundation day of Jnanaprabha Mission as chief guest.

After lunch, she will attend the second convocation of Rama Devi Women's University. She will spend the night at Raj Bhawan.

Next morning, Murmu is scheduled to visit Lingaraj temple and then proceed towards Cuttack to inaugurate the second Indian Rice Congress at ICAR.

Then she will leave for Delhi from Bhubaneswar Airport on the same day.

The state administration has geared up to welcome the President in her home state.

A high-level meeting to this effect was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Monday.

Mahapatra directed concerned officials to stay alert and keep strict vigil over the entire process meticulously so as to make the visit of Murmu free of any hitches and omissions.

Officials said RT-PCR test of all staff to be deployed for the visit, dignitaries and appointees will be conducted 72 hours prior to the event.

Use of face masks has been made mandatory for all who will attend the President's programmes.

She visited Lord Jagannath temple Puri, her alma mater, and attended the civic reception and launch of an Odia textbook for engineering courses.